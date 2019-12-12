Stephen King's horror novel 'The Dark Half' heads to Hollywood

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Dark Half", another one of Stephen King's horror novels, is heading to Hollywood.

According to Variety, MGM Studios is developing the film with Alex Ross Perry of "Her Smell" attached to direct.

The book, published in 1989, revolves around a novelist whose pseudonym comes to life as a murderous twin after his own pen name, Richard Bachman, was revealed.

MGM first adapted a big-screen version in 1993, which was directed by zombie horror icon George Romero and featured Timothy Hutton.

Hutton starred in the role of the best-selling author Thad Beaumont, who also sells grisly crime novels under the name George Stark.

When the pseudonym is out in the open, the author and his wife give the other author a ceremonial burial - resulting in George Stark coming alive and going on a killing spree.

The movie was declared a box office flop.

A number King's novels have been made into movies and TV shows, including "Carrie", "The Shining", "Stand by Me", "The Green Mile", "The Shawshank Redemption", "Pet Sematary", "It" and its sequel "It: Chapter 2", and the recently released "Doctor Sleep", a follow-up to "The Shining".