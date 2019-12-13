Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston shares adorable throwback 'beanie baby' photo

Ever since she joined Instagram, Aniston has been sharing selfies and behind-the-scenes snaps, proving that she's become an Instagram pro.

Published: 13th December 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Jennifer Aniston.

Actress Jennifer Aniston. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Jennifer Aniston's latest Instagram picture with a beanie is sure to give you childhood nostalgia.

The 50-year-old actor, who famously joined Instagram two months ago, shared a super sweet childhood picture of self on Thursday (local time). In the picture, a young Aniston can be seen sporting a beanie cap while looking out of a window. Aniston's adorable picture's caption read, "California beanie baby ( I'm sure I was wishing for snow)." She added the prayer, snowman, and snowflake emojis, along with the hashtag #TBT.

The childhood picture of the superstar received 1 million likes in just a few hours of the post.

Her 'Friends' pals couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the adorable picture.

American actor Kate Hudson commented, "Oh sweet girl" along with a smiling emoji.

Actor Laura Dern wrote, "Come ON you cutie." While writer Erin Foster simply wrote "Omg" along with a broken heart emoji.

Ever since she joined Instagram, Aniston has been sharing selfies and behind-the-scenes snaps, proving that she's become an Instagram pro.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Instagram
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp