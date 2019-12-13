Home Entertainment English

Nicki Minaj opens up about retiring from music

The rapper admitted that she's been planning on her goal to become a big businesswoman.

Published: 13th December 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Recording artist Nicki Minaj. |AFP

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Soon after rapper Nicki Minaj announced her retirement from music in September to 'focus on her family', the artiste, however, released new music later in the same month. The rapper opened up in a recent interview on her future plans.

The 37-year-old rapper shared with Billboard in an Interview "I love music and interacting with fans, so I can't really see taking myself completely away, but I want to be open to other possibilities in my life. I do believe it is important to become a woman outside of the magnifying glass," reported E!Online.

Nicki is now focused on expanding her business that includes a liquor company, Queen Radio which is in partnership with Italian luxury fashion house Fendi.

According to Minaj, it may just be the beginning of an unforgettable 2020. The rapper admitted that she's been planning on her goal to become a big businesswoman.

The 'super bass' rapper also admitted that the fashion house allowed her to play with fabrics and look at what they have been planning for their next line. She confessed that she didn't expect this to be massive but now she's proud of it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nicki Minaj Hollywood
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp