Nicki Minaj opens up about retiring from music

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Soon after rapper Nicki Minaj announced her retirement from music in September to 'focus on her family', the artiste, however, released new music later in the same month. The rapper opened up in a recent interview on her future plans.

The 37-year-old rapper shared with Billboard in an Interview "I love music and interacting with fans, so I can't really see taking myself completely away, but I want to be open to other possibilities in my life. I do believe it is important to become a woman outside of the magnifying glass," reported E!Online.

Nicki is now focused on expanding her business that includes a liquor company, Queen Radio which is in partnership with Italian luxury fashion house Fendi.

According to Minaj, it may just be the beginning of an unforgettable 2020. The rapper admitted that she's been planning on her goal to become a big businesswoman.

The 'super bass' rapper also admitted that the fashion house allowed her to play with fabrics and look at what they have been planning for their next line. She confessed that she didn't expect this to be massive but now she's proud of it.