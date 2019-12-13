Shazam 2 gets a release date, to hit screens on April 1 2022

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The sequel to "Shazam!" is slated to be released on April 1, 2022, the studio Warner Bros Pictures has announced.

According to Deadline, the New Line Cinema's DC superhero film is filling in for an untitled WB event film.

The date was booked by the Zachary levi-fronted film as there are no other major studio releases then and it falls prior to Easter that year which is April 17.

New Line is developing a sequel with Henry Gayden returning to write the film, along with David F Sandberg directing and Peter Safran producing.

"Shazam!", which released on April 5, 2019, was a tentpole and went on to earn over USD 364 mn worldwide.