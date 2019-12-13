Wong Kar Wai to produce feature film of Bad Genius director 

By Express News Service

Nattawut Poonpiriya Baz, a Thai director, turned a lot of heads with the film Bad Genius in 2017. Now, the iconic filmmaker Wong Kar Wai is teaming up with Poonpirya for a film titled 'One For The Road'. Chungking Express director will produce the upcoming film.

'One For The Road' is the story of two long-time friends on a road trip, which they go after one of them is diagnosed with cancer. “We are very happy to have the opportunity to work with great talent like Baz whose previous work Bad Genius has proven his unique and strong approach to storytelling,” Wong Kar Wai said. Wong Kar Wai has been producing films in the past few years. He bankrolled films like Blossoms and Jinpa. His last directorial venture was The Grandmaster which came out in 2013.