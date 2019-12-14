Home Entertainment English

'6 Underground' producer teases sequel of Ryan Reynolds-starrer

The Netflix movie follows six individuals from around the globe, each best at what they do, have been chosen for a unique desire to delete their pasts.

Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (File | AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: "6 Underground" producer Ian Pryce is keeping his fingers crossed about getting a sequel for the Ryan Reynolds-starrer and he believes fan reaction to the first part is key to building a franchise.

Directed by action master Michael Bay, the Netflix movie follows six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future.

The climax to the vigilante black comedy action thriller props the film for a second part.

Ryan reynolds had posted on Instagram, with a clip

"Sequels are always based on how well the first movie does. So I think we have to see the fan reaction because we make the movies for fans. If fans love it, then that influences the decision," Pryce told PTI on the red carpet of the fan event of the film early December.

About releasing the high-octane spectacle on the streamer, the producer said they tried making the best movie possible regardless of the platform.

"You make a big movie and each of us is going to see it on a laptop or an 80-inch screen. It doesn't matter to us. It's a matter of making the best film we can. And whatever the platform is, that's the platform," Pryce said.

"Mostly, the films we make usually end up on TV anyway. So why not do it first? We love working with Netflix, they were great to us.They were great partners, so that's why," he added.

The film also stars Melanie Laurent, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco.

"6 Underground" started streaming on Netflix on December 13.

