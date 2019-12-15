Pop singer Justin Bieber host charity art event with wife Hailey Baldwin

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin hosted a charity event with LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts to promote art education in underprivileged communities.

The event on Friday evening was attended by celebrities like Kylie and Kris Jenner and Jaden Smith.

Kylie even took the mic to perform a rendition of her viral tune "Rise and shine".

Bieber wore a teal coloured blue oversized hoodie from his Drew line. He teamed the look with pyjama looking trousers that had a black and white plaid style print. The singer completed his ensemble with tan coloured platform sneakers and a beanie of the same colour, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Bieber also performed some of his hits a capella style.

He sang "Sorry", "Love yourself" and let Jaden do their rendition of their 2010 track, "Never say never".

As the son of Will Smith completed his rap, good friend Kylie was seen standing in the front and proudly recording the performance on her phone.