Kristen Stewart opens up about box office failure of Charlie’s Angels

The actress added that the film’s crew had fun making the film, and she is happy that the film exists.

Published: 17th December 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

American actor Kristen Stewart.

By Express News Service

Charlie’s Angels reboot earned just $17 million from across the world incurring a loss of about $50 million for Sony Pictures, according to reports. However, Kristen Stwart, one of the three angels in the film, said that she is not gutted by the film’s failure at the box office.

In an interview, she was quoted as saying, “Luckily I’m not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie. And I think that the kind of the climate that we’re living in right now is polarising and it’s weird and it’s kind of hard to promote a movie like that.”

The actress added that the film’s crew had fun making the film, and she is happy that the film exists.

The actor also admitted that there is a negligible possibility for a sequel to reboot as the production house has incurred a huge loss because of the film.

