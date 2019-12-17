Home Entertainment English

Quentin Tarantino has second thoughts on 'Star Trek'

Previous reports suggested a screenplay is in development, but Tarantino now says he is moving away from the 'Star Trek' project, for which he never entered an official deal.

Published: 17th December 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino has cast doubt on plans to make an R-rated "Star Trek" movie and says he is "steering away" from it.

Tarantino has been linked to a new instalment in the long-running sci-fi film franchise for months, after reportedly making a successful pitch for an edgier story to studio officials at Paramount Pictures, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Previous reports suggested a screenplay is in development, but Tarantino now says he is moving away from the "Star Trek" project, for which he never entered an official deal.

"I think I'm steering away from 'Star Trek', but I haven't had an official conversation with those guys (studio bosses) yet," he told portal Consequence of Sound.

The last "Star Trek" movie, "Star Trek Beyond", was released in 2016, and featured Chris Pine as Captain Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock.

Tarantino says he almost chose to hold back his latest release "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and make it his swansong after previously vowing to step away from filmmaking after completing his 10th movie.

"In a strange way, it seems like this movie, 'Hollywood', would be my last," he said of his ninth film. "So, I've kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voila kind of statement. I mean, to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing (it) and went, 'Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?' "

Tarantino decided not to delay the project unnecessarily, and although he still plans to bow out after movie number 10, he doesn't think his final film will be another big production, like "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Quentin Tarantino Star Trek
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp