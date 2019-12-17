Tom Cruise unveils new Top Gun: Maverick  poster

Tom Cruise is returning as a Maverick in the sequel to the three-decade-old film, Top Gun. The actor will be seen as a flight instructor teaching young pilots in the sequel, which is titled Top Gun: Maverick.
The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a new poster of the film. Maverick is seen leaning against a vintage World War II Plane. He is gazing at the sky as two modern fighter planes flyby.
It is said that Maverick will be training the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), the hero’s friend who died in the first part. Jennifer Connely and Mad Men fame Jon Ham are playing important roles in the film.
