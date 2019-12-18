Home Entertainment English

David Ayer in talks with Warner Bros for ‘The Dirty Dozen’ remake

By Express News Service

David Ayer of Bright fame is in talks with Warner Bros to helm the remake of 1967 war drama The Dirty Dozen.

If finalised, the director will also pen and bankroll the film through his Cedar Park Entertainment for the studio. It is also said that Simon Kinberg, famous for Fox’s X-Men franchise will also serve as producer.  The film directed by Robert Aldrich and featuring veteran actor Lee Marvin as the lead was inspired by EM Nathanson’s novel “Filthy Thirteen, set in World War II.

It revolved around a rebellious US Army Major who is asked to lead a dozen convicted murderers to train and lead them into a mass assassination mission of German officers.Several sources state that the new remake might have a storyline set in a contemporary timeline.

Ayer is famous for directing films  like “Street Kings”, “End of Watch”, “Fury” and “Suicide Squad”. He is currently awaiting the release of “The Tax Collector”, featuring Shia LaBeouf in the lead.

