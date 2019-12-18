Home Entertainment English

Kate Middleton shrugs off Prince William's PDA moment on TV show

Towards the end of the episode, while they sat down with a group of volunteers, Prince William tried to gently place his hand on Middleton's shoulder, but she shrugged him off.

Kate Middleton and Prince William. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly had an awkward PDA moment on a TV show 'A Berry Royal Christmas' when Kate Middleton appeared to shrug off her husband Prince William's hand from her shoulder.

The couple appeared on the show on Monday night where they hosted people from various organisations who plan to volunteer for the holidays, TMZ reported.

Middleton did not stop smiling during the whole scene and her facial expression remained the same.

However, viewers took notice of the same and talked about it over social media.

"She moved with a quickness," one social media user wrote, while another one added, "Awkward! Too Awkward!! They should have cut it out!"

