'Narcos: Mexico' S2 to debut on Netflix on February 13

The season one of "Narcos: Mexico", that started streaming from November 16, 2018, charted the rise of Mexico's Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes charge.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The second season of Netflix's hit series "Narcos: Mexico" will premiere on the streamer's platform on February 13.

The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of the show which also shared the first look of its key characters from the second season.

"Catch him if you can.'Narcos: Mexico Season 2' premieres February 13 on @netflix" read the tweet, alongside a video that offered a glimpse of actor Diego Luna, who is reprising his role of drug lord Felix Gallardo.

Joining the Mexican actor in the series is Scoot McNairy, who is rumoured to be playing an unnamed DEA agent.

The season one of "Narcos: Mexico", that started streaming from November 16, 2018, charted the rise of Mexico's Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes charge.

It also featured Hollywood star Michael Pena as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who was instrumental in shedding a light on the drug business of the Guadalajara cartel.

McNairy had served as a narrator for the first season but his identity was revealed only towards the end of the last episode.

Production started on season two in Mexico City, Mexico in December 2018, with Eric Newman returning as showrunner and executive producer.

Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andres Baiz have also executive produced the series.

"Narcos: Mexico" Netflix's cult hit "Narcos" series, which focused on the rise and fall of the notorious Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura), as well as the Cali Cartel.

