Oscar-winner Viola Davis on board Sandra Bullock’s next

By Express News Service

Oscar-winner Viola Davis, who is best known for her roles in films such as Traffic, Lay Abiding Citizen and Eat Pray Love, has joined Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s yet-to-be-titled drama about life after prison.

Based on the three-part British miniseries Unforgiven, the film follows Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. “Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind,” the official logline reads.

The film, scripted by Mission: Impossible - Fallout filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, will be directed by Nora Fingscheidt. Besides Bullock and Davis, the film will also star Rob Morgan and Aisling Franciosi.

This Netflix film marks Bullock’s second collaboration with the streaming giant after last year’s Bird Box.