Home Entertainment English

What made Tom Holland say yes to 'Spies In Disguise'

"Spies In Disguise" is about superspy Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Holland), as they team up to save the world amid chaos, even as Walter turns Lance into a bird

Published: 18th December 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Holland

Tom Holland (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Tom Holland says he got attracted towards the animation action comedy "Spies In Disguise" because of the endearing qualities of his role, and his will to make everyone happy and positive.

"Spies In Disguise" is about superspy Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Holland), as they team up to save the world amid chaos, even as Walter turns Lance into a bird.

"Walter is a really happy go lucky kid. He's really positive, he's really excited about using his brain for good and to make a difference in his workplace. And then he's really excited by the idea of a challenge and a mission and going into the field. But what's most endearing about him is that he's trying to change The Agency's way of thinking and instead of blowing people up and killing people he's trying to make everyone be happy and positive and safe. So it's quite nice," Holland said.

How's his character different from Smith's Lance?

"One of the cool differences about our two characters is that Lance is obviously so into action and beating people up and fighting and being a super spy. Whereas Walter is very much more the guy who wants to help people and, yes, get the job done, but do it in a way with no casualties and he has this one device called the Kitty Glitter which basically explodes glitter everywhere and calms people down to the point where they don't want to do bad stuff anymore.

"Whereas Lance just wants a grenade. So it's quite fun to see the banter back and forth with Will and I where we're arguing about using a grenade or oil slick or kitty glitter or the inflatable hug--all these different kinds of quirky, amazing gadgets--so it's a lot of fun," he said.

A Twentieth Century Fox presentation and Blue Sky Studios production, "Spies in Disguise" is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Other voice talents include names like Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka. Fox Studios India will release "Spies in Disguises" in India on December 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tom Holland Spies in Disguise Will Smith
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp