Tom Holland reveals why he said yes to Spies In Disguise

By Express News Service

Tom Holland is lending his voice to the lead character Walter Beckett in the upcoming animation comedy Spies In Disguise, which also has Will Smith voicing Lance Sterling, a spy. Tom Holland, in a recent interview, revealed why he chose to be part of the film. He said, “Walter is a happy-go-lucky kid.

He’s really positive, he’s excited about using his brain for good and to make a difference in his workplace. And then he’s really excited by the idea of a challenge and a mission and going into the field. But what’s most endearing about him is that he’s trying to change The Agency’s way of thinking. Instead of blowing people up and killing people, he’s trying to make everyone be happy and positive and safe. So it’s quite nice.”

A Twentieth Century Fox presentation and Blue Sky Studios production, Spies in Disguise is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The cast also includes Rashida Jones and Masi Oka. Fox Studios India will release Spies in Disguise in the country on December 27.