Home Entertainment English

Will Ferrell to star in Netflix’s The Legend of Cocaine Island remake

Actor Will Ferrell is all set to feature in Netflix’s The Legend of Cocaine Island, a remake of the streaming service’s popular documentary of the same name.

Published: 19th December 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Will Ferrell speaks during a ceremony to honor actor and producer Mark Wahlberg as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. AP

By Express News Service

Actor Will Ferrell is all set to feature in Netflix’s The Legend of Cocaine Island, a remake of the streaming service’s popular documentary of the same name.Theo Love, who directed the documentary, will executive produce with Bryan Storkel. Netflix acquired the documentary after it premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, reports variety.com.

Will Ferrell

The documentary revolves around a small-business owner and family man who comes across the legend of a buried stash of cocaine worth $2 million hidden in the Caribbean. He soon hatches a plan to retrieve the money, using the talents of a band of colourful misfits with trouble not far behind.

This is the third time Ferrell and Netflix have joined hands, having just completed Eurovision, the David Dobkin-directed comedy based on the global musical contest. That film reteams Ferrell, Dobkin and Rachel McAdams, who all worked on the blockbuster comedy Wedding Crashers with Dobkin directing, McAdams starring and Ferrell appearing in a memorable cameo. He also stars with Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Downhill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix The Legend of Cocaine Island
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp