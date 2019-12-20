Home Entertainment English

Emilia Clarke thought she would lose GoT due to her health scare

Published: 20th December 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Emilia Clarke in 'Game of Thrones'.

Emilia Clarke in 'Game of Thrones'.

By IANS

LONDON: Actress Emilia Clarke says she believed suffering from two brain aneurysms would get her fired from her role on popular fantasy series "Game of Thrones".

The 33-year-old actress portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in the hit series, which airs in India on Star World, for the entirety of its run, and experienced two health scares in 2011 and again 2013.

During her appearance on "Jessie Ware's Table Manners" podcast, Clarke, who went public with her ordeal earlier this year, admitted that she was devastated to go through the experience while living in the public eye, dailymail.co.uk.

"With the first one, I couldn't let them know what had happened until they knew that I wasn't going to die. So it took us three weeks to be like, 'sorry for not answering the old emails. I've just been a bit, you know... I'm fine! By the way, everything's great. I'm totally fine. I'm going to be back to work, nothing wrong's with me. I'm all good'," she said.

"I just was, and consistently, so scared of being fired for whatever reason. So I was just like... that was just me, more than (them). I had no idea how taken care of I was," she added.

Clarke recently admitted that she "wanted to disappear" when she suffered her second brain aneurysm.

She said: "I do feel like the brain haemorrhages are the literal, physical embodiment of what it is to be attacked on a social media, because I didn't want to look anyone in the eye, and I didn't want anyone to recognise me. I wanted to disappear completely, to wipe myself off the face of the earth, because I couldn't handle the level of interaction. Because I felt totally laid bare, totally vulnerable, totally in pain."

TAGS
Emilia Clarke GoT Game of Thrones
