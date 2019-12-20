Home Entertainment English

Singer Camila Cabello apologises for 'horrible and hurtful' racist language after memes surface online

After an uproar, Cabello posted an apology on Twitter, saying she is 'deeply ashamed' of the videos that she made when she was a teenager.

Published: 20th December 2019 02:16 PM

Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Camila Cabello has apologised for using offensive language when she was younger, days after screenshots of her racist memes and videos surfaced on social media.

The memes and video were posted by Cabello on her now-deactivated Tumblr account.

A user started a Twitter thread, posting various screenshots of the racist statements made by the singer.

After an uproar, Cabello posted an apology on Twitter, saying she is "deeply ashamed" of the videos that she made when she was a teenager.

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologised then and I apologise again now," the "Havana" singer said.

"I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once You know better, you do better and that's all I can do," she added.

The 22-year-old singer said she is a changed person today as she has "learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before."

"Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware.

"I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologise again from the bottom of my heart," Cabello added.

