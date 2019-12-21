'Jackass' returns to screen after 10 years

By Express News Service

The American reality TV series-turned-film franchise, Jackass is returning to the screen a decade after its last instalment was released. The fourth instalment to the series was confirmed by Paramount Pictures on Thursday. The production house took the prank series created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine, to the big screen in 2002. In addition to the three creators, the first film also featured Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, and Steve-O.

This film was followed by Jackass Number Two in 2006 and Jackass 3D in 2010. Tremaine directed the first three movies in addition to a spin-off featuring Knoxville titled Bad Grandpa. There was also another film named Mat Hoffman’s Tribute to Evel Knievel, which was a tribute to the famous American stunt performer.

The franchise has reportedly grossed more than $335 million at the box office since its 2002 debut. While the cast and crew details for Jackass 4 is yet to be announced, Paramount has confirmed that the film will hit theatres on March 5, 2021.