Home Entertainment English

'Jackass' returns to screen after 10 years

The fourth instalment to the series was confirmed by Paramount Pictures on Thursday.

Published: 21st December 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

The American reality TV series-turned-film franchise, Jackass is returning to the screen a decade after its last instalment was released.

The American reality TV series-turned-film franchise, Jackass is returning to the screen a decade after its last instalment was released.

By Express News Service

The American reality TV series-turned-film franchise, Jackass is returning to the screen a decade after its last instalment was released. The fourth instalment to the series was confirmed by Paramount Pictures on Thursday. The production house took the prank series created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine, to the big screen in 2002. In addition to the three creators, the first film also featured Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, and Steve-O. 

This film was followed by Jackass Number Two in 2006 and Jackass 3D in 2010. Tremaine directed the first three movies in addition to a spin-off featuring Knoxville titled Bad Grandpa. There was also another film named Mat Hoffman’s Tribute to Evel Knievel, which was a tribute to the famous American stunt performer. 

The franchise has reportedly grossed more than $335 million at the box office since its 2002 debut. While the cast and crew details for Jackass 4 is yet to be announced, Paramount has confirmed that the film will hit theatres on March 5, 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jackass Jackass return
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp