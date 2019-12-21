Home Entertainment English

Olivia Colman to star in Sky, HBO series 'Landscapers'

The show will be directed by Alexander Payne, the Oscar-winning director of "The Descendants" and "Downsizing".

Published: 21st December 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Olivia Colman, BAFTA actress, The Favourite

Actress Olivia Colman poses backstage with her Best Actress award for her role in the film 'The Favourite'. (AP photo)

By PTI

LONDON: Academy Award winner Olivia Colman will topline Sky and HBO's upcoming crime drama series, "Landscapers".

The show will be directed by Alexander Payne, the Oscar-winning director of "The Descendants" and "Downsizing".

Colman's husband, Ed Sinclair will pen the teleplay, Sky said in a statement.

The 45-year-old actor, who most recently featured in the third season of Netflix's "The Crown", will portray Susan Edwards, who along with her husband Christopher, were convicted of killing her parents.

The couple had buried their bodies in the back garden of their Mansfield home. The crime remained undiscovered for over a decade. The series is based on hours of interviews of the couple who have always maintained their innocence.

"I love Ed's scripts, which is just as well as he cooks many of my meals. No, the truth is it's quite rare to be desperate to play a part on the first reading of a script, but that was the case here. The writing is brave, but subtle and tender too - a joy for any actor," Colman, who will also serve as executive producer, said.

The show will be produced by Sister and South of the River Pictures, which Colman and Sinclair recently launched, for HBO and Sky.

The two networks previously partnered with Sister for their multiple Emmy-winning series "Chernobyl".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olivia Colman Landscapers
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp