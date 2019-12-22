'Game of Throne's star Emilia Clarke bans selfies with fans

Home Entertainment English

This year Clarke revealed her battle with nearly fatal brain aneurysms she faced soon after the success of the first season of "Game of Thrones".

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Emilia Clarke has banned selfies with fans after an admirer demanded a picture with the "Game of Thrones" star while she was having a panic attack.

The 33-year-old actor said she was exhausted and crying when a man asked for a selfie.

"I was walking through an airport and I started having a panic attack brought on by complete exhaustion. I'm crying and this guy's like, 'Can I get a selfie?' And I was like, 'I can't breathe, I'm really sorry.' It was after a few moments like that where I was like, 'I don't know how to do this'," Clarke said on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast.

The actor said she may not be up for a selfie but is open to giving autographs.

"I will sign something.When you do that you have to have an interaction with that person, as opposed to someone just going, 'Give us a selfie, goodbye'. It turns into, 'Right, what's your name? Who am I making it out to?' "Then you have a chat and you're actually having a human-to-human thing, as opposed to it being this thing that probably isn't nice for them or you," she said.

