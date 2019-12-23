Home Entertainment English

Jenna Fischer wants 'The Office' reunion

Fischer and her co-star Angela Kinsey recently appeared on an episode of 'Ellen Degeneres Show', which was hosted by another 'The Office' alum Ellie Kemper.

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

American actress Jenna Fischer (Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Office" alum Jenna Fischer has expressed her desire to star in a special reunion episode of the NBC show.

Fischer and her co-star Angela Kinsey recently appeared on an episode of "Ellen Degeneres Show", which was hosted by another "The Office" alum Ellie Kemper.

ALSO READ | We helped 'Friends', 'The Office' remain popular: Netflix Content boss

During their discussion about the show, which ran from 2005 to 2013, Kemper asked Fischer whether she would be open to star in a reboot.

To this, the actor, who portrayed Pam Beesly on the series, said, "I would not do an 'Office' reboot but I would love to do a reunion special. I would like to get us all together again."

VIEW GALLERY | ‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out

Kinsey, who played the uptight and cat-loving Angela Martin on the show, chimed in and said, "I would do anything they would call me to do."

Fischer, 45, and Kinsey, 48, currently host a podcast about the popular sitcom, titled "Office Ladies".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jenna Fischer The Office US The Office reunion
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp