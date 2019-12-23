Jenna Fischer wants 'The Office' reunion
Fischer and her co-star Angela Kinsey recently appeared on an episode of 'Ellen Degeneres Show', which was hosted by another 'The Office' alum Ellie Kemper.
LOS ANGELES: "The Office" alum Jenna Fischer has expressed her desire to star in a special reunion episode of the NBC show.
During their discussion about the show, which ran from 2005 to 2013, Kemper asked Fischer whether she would be open to star in a reboot.
To this, the actor, who portrayed Pam Beesly on the series, said, "I would not do an 'Office' reboot but I would love to do a reunion special. I would like to get us all together again."
Kinsey, who played the uptight and cat-loving Angela Martin on the show, chimed in and said, "I would do anything they would call me to do."
Fischer, 45, and Kinsey, 48, currently host a podcast about the popular sitcom, titled "Office Ladies".