Martin Scorsese says 'The Irishman' might be his last

By Express News Service

The 77-year-old-filmmaker says his latest release might be his last project in his career

'Irishman' released on Netflix on November 1 and received raving reviews. Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, the film turned out to be another brilliant addition to Martin Scorsese’s filmography. It also could turn out to be the last addition to the list.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 77-year-old filmmaker hinted that The Irishman might be his last film in his career.

While answering a question about the domination of superhero film, the auteur hinted that The Irishman might turn out to be his last film. He was quoted as saying, “It’s just that there’s no room for another kind of picture. I don’t know how many more I can make – maybe this is it. The last one.”