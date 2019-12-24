Home Entertainment English

Ed Sheeran loses weight due to trolls

He was supported by his wife Cherry, and soon he started a rigorous diet and exercise regime to try to get fit while on his last world tour, which ended in August.

Published: 24th December 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran

American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Ed Sheeran says being branded as 'fat' by online trolls made him lose weight.

In "Behind The Medal" podcast, the "Shape of you" singer added that he was called "chunky" and "fat" by trolls, and that left him wanting to lose weight, thesun.co.uk.

"I never had insecurities and people pointed them out -- your brain starts thinking about them. It all stems from other people's insecurities. So many people have things they're insecure about so it makes them feel better to point out someone else's. Because half the people that would point out that I'm fat are probably fat themselves," he said.

He was supported by his wife Cherry, and soon he started a rigorous diet and exercise regime to try to get fit while on his last world tour, which ended in August.

He explained: "My problem was I'd go to the pub, have bangers and mash, a pie, maybe a pudding and then loads of pints. And then not exercise. My friends used to call me Two Dinners Teddy. On tour, it's very easy to drink every single day because there's always someone visiting. I had to make a real effort on the tour. I'm 12st (stones) now. I started running. I've got into cycling as well."

The singer admitted that his weight was the reason he didn't feature in his early music videos.

He added: "I wasn't in my first three or four videos. I was the same sort of age as the One Direction boys and Justin Bieber and all these people who had six-packs and I was kind of like, 'Oh should I look like this?"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ed Sheeran
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp