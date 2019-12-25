Home Entertainment English

Final installment of 'X-Men' series The New Mutants to get a trailer soon

While the film's original release date was will be an April 2018, the issues surrounding the film has pushed its release date to April 3, 2020.

Published: 25th December 2019 01:06 PM

A still from 'The New Mutants'

A still from 'The New Mutants' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

After two years in production, The New Mutants is finally moving forward, as director Josh Boone announces that a new trailer is coming in January. Based on a series by Marvel Comics, the film is about a group of young mutants trapped in a secret facility, who must get a grasp on their abilities in order to save themselves and escape. The New Mutants will be the last X-Men film backed by 20th Century Fox after Disney’s acquisition of them.

Since the start of filming, The New Mutants has been riddled with rumours of production issues and reshoots.

After a trailer in October 2017, there were no promotions for the film leading to even speculations that Disney scrapped the film. The latest news about a new trailer has, fortunately, affirmed that the film can be expected soon. The New Mutants stars Game of Thrones-fame Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Heaton who was recently seen in Stranger Things.

