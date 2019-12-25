Marvel begins the pre-production of Tom Hiddlestone's 'Loki' TV series

By Express News Service

It was announced that the beloved Marvel villain Loki is getting a new TV series, produced by Disney+. Now, Tom Hiddlestone, who played the role of the supervillain, has revealed that the makers have started the pre-production work of the show.

The Avengers actor took to Instagram to announce that the pre-production work of the film has commenced. When asked about the story of the show, Hiddlestone said, “It is a new departure… but I can’t explain why.”

Sophia Di Martino is also playing an important role in the film. It is reported that she is playing the female version of Loki. Unlike MCU, the Loki series will have a different timeline but the story and other details about the show are kept under wraps.

On top of that, what has really intrigued the fans is the fact that the show will play with the concept of time travel.