Russo brothers, Noah Hawley team up to produce crime drama 'Mastermind'

By Express News Service

Avengers:Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo production banner AGBO Films are all set to bankroll a crime drama titled Mastermind. Fargo creator Noah Hawley’s 26 Keys and Skybound Entertainment is also teaming up with the brothers to produce the series.

According to reports, the show is based on the critically-acclaimed book The Mastermind: Drugs, Empire. Murder. Betrayal, written by Evan Ratliff. Krysty Wilson-Cairns is attached to pen the adaptation.

“The series is a life story of Paul Le Roux, an unassuming former programmer who built a globe-spanning criminal empire - the sheer volume and diversity of which authorities had never before encountered - until he was taken down by his own lieutenant and the DEA and became one of the biggest criminal informants in DEA and FBI history,” the official logline read.