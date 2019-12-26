Gal Gadot to make banned Isreali novel into a film

By Express News Service

Gal Gadot is partnering with Keshet International for a film adaptation of a novel, All the Rivers. The controversial novel was banned from school reading lists by the Israeli government because of its depiction of an Israeli-Palestinian romance.

All the Rivers is the English version of Israeli author Dorit Rabinyan’s 2014 Hebrew novel, Borderlife. It tells the story of an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man who meet in New York and fall in love, hiding their romance from their friends and family as they struggle to come to terms with their relationship.

Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano will be co-producing the film under their banner Pilot Wave. However, it is not confirmed yet whether Gadot will be starring in the adaptation.