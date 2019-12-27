A brave new world

By Express News Service

Millions of years ago, incredible forces ripped apart the Earth’s crust to create our seven continents – each with its own distinct climate, its own distinct terrain and its own unique animal life. From the colourful paradise of South America to the scorching heat of Africa, Seven Worlds: One Planet showcases the true character of each continent, and reveals how it has shaped all life there.

That’s the summary of this incredible new show. Be surprised by unexpected stories, caution the hosts. And, you’re invited to marvel at iconic landscapes, and be awestruck by spectacular wildlife. Scott Alexander, the popular writer and producer who’s known for series such as American Crime Story (2016), Big Eyes (2014) and The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996), lets us in on an eye-opening journey, along with Seven Worlds, One Planet – around a world you thought you knew.

How much of your work is driven by personal passion and your interest in wildlife? And, how did it translate as the career as the producer?

I always had the passion for the outdoors and wildlife. I grew up in the countryside, I walked a lot of the time in the woods. I enjoy being outdoors. I still love to look at sunset or sunrise, and I find it really inspiring, and it’s lovely to be able to tape that passion and interest, and put it into the work I do.

Are there any favourite shows you take reference from, and who do you look up to in the entertainment world for storytelling that pushes the boundaries?

The one person that I will always look up to is Sir David Attenborough, I remember watching his shows on travel life, and life on Earth, and I fell that David is one of the best storytellers.

Have you ever gone face-to-face with any wild animal?

It is my job to sign off on all the health and safety measures, and to make sure that everything is as safe as it can be. There is always an element of risk, as we are going to be with the most dangerous animals, but we are working with the world’s best wildlife cameramen, who have an understanding of the wildlife.

How much of an animal behavioural expert have you become, in an unofficial capacity?

When we started looking for all the wildlife stories, we spent a year searching for stories. So, I got a chance to do intensive research and find stories