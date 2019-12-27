Home Entertainment English

Jamie Foxx to be honoured at Palm Springs Film Festival

'Just Mercy' actor Jaime Foxx.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES:Actor Jamie Foxx will get the spotlight award at the Palm Springs Film Festival in January 2020 for his role in "Just Mercy".

"Just Mercy" tells the true story of a lawyer attempting to free a man wrongfully convicted of the murder of an 18-year-old girl.

"In 'Just Mercy,' Jamie Foxx gives a moving and truly remarkable performance as Walter McMillian, a man sentenced to death for a murder, for which he was wrongly convicted," festival chairman Harold Matzner said, reports variety.com.

"This is an inspiring drama that brings an important story about how our justice system can fail to the big screen. It is a story that audiences should see. It is our honour to present the spotlight award, actor to Jamie Foxx."

Foxx, a Grammy and Academy Award winner, began his career as a stand-up comedian.

Later he joined the cast of "In Living Color" and then starred in his own comedy, "The Jamie Foxx Show".

Foxx joins this year's previously announced honourees: Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), Laura Dern ("Marriage Story"), Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers"), Zack Gottsagen ("The Peanut Butter Falcon"), Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker"), Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell") and Renee Zellweger ("Judy").

Past recipients of the spotlight award include Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Sam Rockwell and J.K. Simmons.

The festival will be held from January 2-13.

