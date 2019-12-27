Of cats and dates

SHANTANUDAVID By

Express News Service

Netflix's chat show – 'The Brand New Show' has been doing a deep dive into the lives of Bollywood stars and celebrities, who continue entertaining us with the more unusual stories from their lives. Recently, Radhika Apte made an appearance on the show.

The actor indulged in a candid and fun conversation with the host, comedian Abish Mathew. Abish took the opportunity to ask her about her relationships and dating experiences and Radhika got super nostalgic. Radhika took us down the memory lane and spilled the beans on her first ever date. She said, “I have never dated anyone younger than me. I remember, there were two different boys who asked me to go out on a date at the same time and on the same day.

So, there was a cat who always came to my house, my room-mate and I kept tuna fish for the cat and decided that if the cat ate the fish, I would go on a date with Benedict and if not, I would go on a date with the other guy. The cat ate the tuna and I went on a date with Benedict and now I am married to him.” Now that’s a clever cat.

Amidst all the fun and banter, Abish quizzed Radhika on her millennial lingo skills and most astonishingly, the actor failed miserably. Abish asked her the full-forms of ROFL and LMFAO, Radhika struggled to get them right and took help from the audience. So we guess the cat’s out of the bag.