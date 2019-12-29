Sunburn Goa 2019 Day 2: The Chainsmokers, Flume witness footfall surge

Home Entertainment English

Filling the arena with flames, fireworks and a laser light show, one of the night's highly anticipated acts was 'The Chainsmokers'.

Alex Pall, left, and Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers.

Alex Pall, left, and Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers. (Photo | Associated Press)

By ANI

PANAJI: Followed by the power-packed performances by DJ Snake and Jonas Blues on day one, day two of the largest Asian music festival Sunburn Goa 2019 turned out to be a haven for music lovers as they congregated in massive numbers. Recuperating from the festival hangover from day one, festival-goers had enough motivation to make it to the second day.

The Main Stage hosted by MC Haits and MC Noizee saw EDM mainstay Fedde Le Grand live up to his legacy and showcase some exceptional talent as he pumped up the audience with his signature sound of electronica.

Australian Grammy Award-winning producer Flume's maiden appearance in India was greeted with roaring applause as he turned the entire scene into a dance party scenario with fans shouting out the lyrics and swaying to the music. The balance between current and older songs kept his more recently acquired fan base engaged, without leaving long-time fans feeling short-changed.

He seamlessly transitioned between songs, being sure to include crowd-pleasers like 'Holdin On', 'Tennis Court', 'Friends', 'High Beam', 'Never Be Like You' and 'Say It'. The lighting and backdrop were synchronized to the beat drops, drums, and melodic changes flawlessly. Behind him ran animations with graphics illustrating the lyrical components of his songs. The futuristic-looking visuals in combination with the fluorescent lighting transported the audience to a captivating and intimate environment.

Filling the arena with flames, fireworks and a laser light show, one of the night's highly anticipated acts was 'The Chainsmokers'. The buzz of the audience's chatter grew to a deafening roar as the duo appeared on the Main Stage, flares held flaming over their heads. The 'Closer' and 'Paris' hitmakers seemingly brought everything they had to the performance, assembling a lavish stage show that wound through highlights of their discography.

On the increasing number of footfall the COO of Percept Live Karan Singh, stated, "Day two was nothing less than phenomenal! This year we outdid ourselves and saw a 30 per cent increase in footfalls. It was an emotive moment to witness the dedicated passion and love of the fans. We believe in a commitment to creating a reality that relates positivity with music. We are certain the power-packed line-up for day three will set a precedent for this year's edition."

With an incredible line-up and a range of fun adventurous activations around the massive festival zone, the audience surrendered to endless memories of brilliant music and an evening filled with remarkable vibes on day two.

