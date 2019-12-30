Home Entertainment English

UK government apologises to Elton John for leaking his house address

Published: 30th December 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

British singer-songwriter Elton John. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: The British Government has apologised to veteran singer Elton John and other people, who were part of the annual New Year honours list, after inadvertently posting their addresses online.

According to Independent, the file contained postcodes and house numbers of nearly every person recognised in the list.

It included celebrities such as TV chef Nadiya Hussain and cricketer Ben Stokes, senior politicians including Iain Duncan Smith, as well as senior police officers.

"A version of the New Year Honours 2020 list was published in error which contained recipients' addresses. The information was removed as soon as possible. We apologise to all those affected and are looking into how this happened.

"We have reported the matter to the Information Commissioner's Office and are contacting all those affected directly," a Cabinet Office spokesperson said.

The annual New Year Honours List recognises outstanding achievements in the worlds of cinema, sport and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens This year's list also included British-born Australian singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was made a dame.

Among those to be knighted were film directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen.

