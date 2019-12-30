Home Entertainment English

Zac Efron gets serious illness while shooting for 'Killing Zac Efron'

Zac was initially hospitalised after a bacterial infection was developed during shooting, according to Page Six.

Hollywood actor Zac Efron (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American actor Zac Efron got a life-threatening infection while he was shooting for a new reality show 'Killing Zac Efron' in Papua New Guinea just before Christmas.

However, the actor, as he said on Twitter, "bounced back quick" and could spend the vacation at home after a healthcare fear.

Zac also shared the same post on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

The scenario he has been shooting is a series of survival modes where Efron goes off the map in the remote jungles of the world for twenty-one days, with only basic equipment and a guide companion.

"I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!" said the actor

