'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'  to feature X-Men’s dangerous island 'Madripoor'

By Express News Service

The set photos of Disney+ upcoming mini-series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have emerged online, and it looks like Disney is finally merging the universe of X-Men with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The pictures reveal that the series is introducing the island country of Madripoor, which is one of the most dangerous places in the X-Men universe.

In the comics, Madripoor is described as the go-to place for all criminal enterprises to hoard money and take asylum.X-Men have always run into trouble on the island and looks like Falcon and Winter Soldier would also face a similar fate in the series.

The mini-series will be about the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, and will also focus on how Sam Wilson/ The Falcon becomes The Captain America. Disney+ has not revealed the release date of the show.

