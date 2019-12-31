'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' to feature X-Men’s dangerous island 'Madripoor'
In the comics, Madripoor is described as the go-to place for all criminal enterprises to hoard money and take asylum.
Published: 31st December 2019 12:34 PM | Last Updated: 31st December 2019 12:34 PM | A+A A-
The set photos of Disney+ upcoming mini-series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have emerged online, and it looks like Disney is finally merging the universe of X-Men with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The pictures reveal that the series is introducing the island country of Madripoor, which is one of the most dangerous places in the X-Men universe.
In the comics, Madripoor is described as the go-to place for all criminal enterprises to hoard money and take asylum.X-Men have always run into trouble on the island and looks like Falcon and Winter Soldier would also face a similar fate in the series.
The mini-series will be about the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, and will also focus on how Sam Wilson/ The Falcon becomes The Captain America. Disney+ has not revealed the release date of the show.