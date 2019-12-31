Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross join 'Mank'

By Express News Service

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the Academy Award-winning music duo, is composing music for David Fincher’s upcoming film, Mank. Reznor and Ross have earlier worked with David Fincher in the film The Social Network and Gone Girl.

Mank is a biopic based on the life of Citizen Kane’s screenplay writer, Herman J. Mankiewicz, who passed away in 1953. According to reports, the two musicians are going to use musical instruments of that era. Reznor was quoted as saying, “We’re not gonna be using the modular synthesizer on that one. We think we’re gonna be period-authentic, so it just creates a new set of challenges.”

Gary Oldman will be playing the titular role. Tom Burke and Amanda Seyfried are also part of the film. Netflix, which is bankrollig the film, has not announced a release date.