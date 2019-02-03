Alfonso Cuaron wins top film award for 'Roma' at 71st Directors Guild of America Awards

By UNI

LOS ANGELES: Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron won top film award for 'Roma' at the 71st Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards held at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night, picking up the Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film.

DGA Awards are issued annually by the Directors Guild of America to honor the outstanding directorial achievement in feature films, documentary, television, and commercials of 2018.

The Directors Guild of America represents the interests of more than 17,500 film and television directors in the United States motion picture industry and abroad.