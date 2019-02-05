Home Entertainment English

Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Jolie is undertaking a three-day mission in Cox's Bazar to assess the humanitarian needs of the Rohingya refugees and some of the more critical challenges facing Bangladesh as a host country.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

angelina_jolie_dhaka

Angelina Jolie, the Special Envoy for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN Refugee Agency, visited the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh. (Photo | UNI)

By UNI

DHAKA: In a bid to put Rohingya's plight back in the headlines ahead of a United Nations $920 million funding appeal, Angelina Jolie, the Special Envoy for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Refugee Agency, visited the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh which has been heavily affected by the influx of more than 730,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar since August 2017 now hosts nearly a million refugees.

The majority of refugees --- more than 620,000 people --- live in just one area: Kutapalong, the largest refugee settlement anywhere in the world today.

ALSO READ: 31 Rohingyas including children stranded in India-Bangladesh border

Jolie is undertaking a three-day mission in Cox's Bazar to assess the humanitarian needs of the Rohingya refugees and some of the more critical challenges facing Bangladesh as a host country.

The Special Envoy will conclude her in-country visit in Dhaka for official meetings with the Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, and the Foreign Minister, AK Abdul Momen, to discuss how UNHCR can best support the current response led by the Bangladeshi Government, along with the need for safe and sustainable solutions to the plight of one of the world's most persecuted minorities.

ALSO READ | Kochi is new hotspot for illegal Rohingyas, Bangladeshi migrants

Her visit comes just before the launch of a new appeal for the humanitarian situation in Bangladesh --- the 2019 Joint Response Plan --- which seeks to raise some $920 million to continue meeting the basic needs of Rohingya refugees and the communities so generously hosting them.

The Special Envoy focuses on major forced displacement crises, representing UNHCR and the High Commissioner at the diplomatic level.

This is the Special Envoy's first visit to Bangladesh.

Jolie had also met with displaced Rohingya people during her prior visit to Myanmar in July 2015 and in India in 2006.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angelina Jolie Rohingya refugees Cox Bazaar Rohingya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp