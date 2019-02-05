Home Entertainment English

Liam Neeson once contemplated racist revenge after family member was raped

Liam Neeson said he did “learn a lesson” from his reaction to the incident and noted that while he understands the primal drive for revenge, it eventually leads to more bloodshed.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Liam Neeson. (AP Photo)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Hollywood actor Liam Neeson has recalled a disturbing incident when he contemplated a racist revenge attack after somebody close to him was raped.

 “I went up and down areas with a cosh (a club), hoping I’d be approached by somebody, I’m ashamed to say that,  and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him,” Neeson shared in an interview with a leading British newspaper.

According to Variety, the actor revealed that he had found out about the rape after returning home from a trip. Without going into exact details he mentioned that the person who was raped was a family member.

“There’s something primal — God forbid you’ve ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions,” he said.

Talking about the rape victim Liam said, “She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way. I asked, did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person.”

Promoting his new film, “Cold Pursuit,” a tale of revenge, Neeson admitted that he did “learn a lesson” from his reaction to the incident and noted that while he understands the primal drive for revenge, it eventually leads to more bloodshed.

The actor is now facing backlash on social media with people calling him racist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liam Neeson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp