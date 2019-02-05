Home Entertainment English

Parodying the planet

These BBC wildlife documentaries are so famous around the globe that they feel robust enough to have a bit of fun with.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ask screenwriter and comedian Matt Lucas, who is best known for his work with David Williams in the TV show Little Britain, what about the Round Planet attracted him to narrate the series, and he quips, “I just really needed the money. It’s been a long time since Little Britain and I was ready to do anything. I did ask to go on Celebrity Big Brother but they wouldn’t have me. They said they already had David Gest, their ‘older fatter person’, so they wouldn’t have me!”  The 44-year-old actor, also known for his work as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, is the presenter/narrator of Round Planet (his character is called Armstrong Wedgewood), a fun take on nature documentaries such as Planet Earth and Blue Planet. Excerpts from a chat with Lucas:

What was it like to take this respected (natural history) genre and turn it on its head?
I think what we’ve done is we’ve brought some much needed gravitas to the natural history genre. This young Attenborough chap (me), is a bit of a wannabe. We’ve brought some intelligence to the genre.

Describe the character of Armstrong Wedgewood.
Armstrong Wedgewood is a bit of a stretch, he’s sort of an aging actor whose glory days are behind him. He’s a bit poofy and overweight, and just sat in a chair. So he was a challenge to play. I like Armstrong, he’s got a bit of a short temper, but then I’ve never really liked people with long tempers. I don’t think you should have too long of a temper. What don’t I like about him? I don’t like the man who plays him!

Tell us how comedy and documentary come together in this show.
These BBC wildlife documentaries are so famous around the globe that they feel robust enough to have a bit of fun with. I didn’t write this, I improvised some stuff. But anything that you like in this, makes you laugh, let’s assume it’s a bit that I improvised, and was not written by the writers.

From a comedy point of view, why is this rich territory?
Everybody knows these documentaries, and I think they’re ripe for spoofing. We’ve all heard Morgan Freeman doing  the documentary that was like a boring version of Happy Feet. That and the David Attenborough ones — they’re often done quite seriously. Which is understandable as they’re educational, but education can be hilarious. That’s something that I’m immensely passionate about, the hilarity of education. Also a really great way of teaching something is to undermine it, that’s a really great way of getting the message across. That’s how you do it — by disrespecting it. Which is what I really hope we’ve done.

If you could accompany the film crew in any location, where would you pick and why?
Probably Oxford Street though because they’ve still got some good shops left there haven’t they, you’ll always grab a bargain —  probably the Marks & Spencer.  

If you could give a message to Sir David Attenborough, what would it be?
If I had a message for Sir David Attenborough what would it be…Oh, “I really like you, could I have your autograph please? Could you put ‘To Matthew’…Two ‘t’s. Thanks.”…Oh and “Could you do one for my brother Howard please?” That would be my message.

Airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony BBC Earth

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp