Home Entertainment English

'Walking Dead' renewed for season 10

Angela Kang took over as the showrunner of "The Walking Dead" starting with Season 9.

Published: 05th February 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

The Walking Dead: For a zombie based movie lover, this is what you all need. Right now The Walking Dead is one of the most watched TV show in the world. Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma to learn the world is in ruins, and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive. (Image Courtesy Twitter @WalkingDead_AMC)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Walking Dead" has been renewed for Season 10 by AMC networks.

According to Deadline, the network made the announcement just a week before the series is set to return to the small screen for the second half of its ninth season, which will build on the reveal of the comic book villains The Whisperers.

Angela Kang took over as the showrunner of "The Walking Dead" starting with Season 9.

Kang was formerly a writer on the series before being upped to the top spot in January.

The zombie apocalypse series is toplined by Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffery Dean Morgan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Walking Dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp