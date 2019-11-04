Home Entertainment English

Here is why Sarah Hyland is on a happy high

Sarah Hyland, who suffers from a chronic kidney disease, recently underwent a transplant in 2017, and has been quite vocal about her health battles.

Published: 04th November 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sarah Hyland

Hollywood actress Sarah Hyland (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Sarah Hyland is on a happy high. Not only did her character Hayley Dunphy on the show Modern Family just became a mother, presenting a whole new arc to her character, but on the personal front, Hyland recently got engaged to Wells Adams (of The Bachelorette fame). Hyland, who suffers from a chronic kidney disease, recently underwent a transplant in 2017, and has been quite vocal about her health battles.

“You have to actively stay positive. It can take a toll on your mental health and your body, but as long as you surround yourself with the right people and stay positive. But I’m good,” says the 28-year-old star.

As the final season of Modern Family airs, we spoke with Hyland about her health battles, what to expect from Season 11 of the show, and more. 

In the latest season, your character has twin babies. Did you like working with the little babies?

I do. Normally, actors in show business are like, I don’t work with babies and animals. I love working with babies! They smell so good.

Of all the ‘parent characters’, which parenting style is your character Haley most likely to adopt?

I feel everyone’s opinion will probably be that, she would be more like Gloria – fashionable and cool. But think about Claire – a young girl with a child. She was a dung-ball and a lot like Hayley, so I think it would be great for the story if Hayley kind of turns into her mom. After all, who doesn’t turn into their mother.

(Modern Family airs Saturdays, 7.00 pm on Star World.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarah Hyland Hayley Dunphy Modern Family Wells Adams
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp