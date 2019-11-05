Home Entertainment English

'Father, Actor, Pickle Expert': Matthew McConaughey joins Instagram on his 50th birthday

The Oscar-winning actor, who celebrated his special day on November 4, shared the update with his fans and followers on Twitter.

Published: 05th November 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Matthew_McConaughey

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Matthew McConaughey made his debut on Instagram on his 50th birthday.

The Oscar-winning actor, who celebrated his special day on November 4, shared the update with his fans and followers on Twitter.

"Born November the 4th 1969, got my dad's name the very same day.

But not until I turned 50, today, did I become @officiallymcconaughey.

That's my Instagram handle.

See you there," McConaughey says in the video clip on the microblogging site.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor later posted a video on Instagram, admitting he was "nervous" about joining the social media platform.

"Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I'm a little bit nervous about it, because quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue.

"I'm not sure I want to have the dialogue.

But I've learned that you gotta have the dialogue, too," he says in the other clip.

McConaughey, in the Instagram video, says he wants to inspire his followers and have "fun".

"I'm looking forward to sharing who I am with you, I'm looking forward to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates, if it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment for a walk and go, 'I have to check in with the M and the E' -- hopefully all of those things." he says.

His Insta bio reads: "Husband. Father. Actor.Minister of Culture. Professor. Creative Director. AustinFC. JKLivin.Pickle Expert."

McConaughey has already amassed over 609k followers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Matthew McConaughey Instagram
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp