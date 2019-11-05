Home Entertainment English

Hurricane Man: Taking TV by storm

All set for his TV show Hurricane Man, the California-based adventure junkie promises that with it, viewers will get to go on a high-octane rollercoaster ride.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Hurricane Man visits scenes of devastation

Hurricane Man visits scenes of devastation

By Fathima Ashraf
Express News Service

Human instinct, as we know it, is to run away from life-threatening situations. 49-year-old Josh Morgerman is, however, a walking contradiction. The popular American storm chaser has been putting himself in danger for an adrenaline rush — and for science, since 1991. “My obsession with hurricanes goes as far back as I can remember. I was born with it,” says Josh, about his unique interest.

Josh Morgerman

Born in an island off the East Coast of the USA, Josh remembers getting excited even as a child, every time a hurricane approached.

“When the wind howls, trees wave and the house shakes, I will have an emotional reaction – almost like taking a drug,” he says, about his love for storms. “When I was a teenager, we had a really bad hurricane. I was excited about that one too – until the destruction made my mother cry. Then I felt terrible about it – like I had caused the calamity, by wishing for it. That began my complicated relationship with hurricanes.”

All set for his TV show Hurricane Man, the California-based adventure junkie promises that with it, viewers will get to go on a high-octane rollercoaster ride through the world’s biggest hurricanes and typhoons of 2018. “On each mission, I’m hunting for the eye of the hurricane – the exact centre, to collect scientific data in order to understand its true intensity. At the same time, another team documents the people who are in the storm’s path – families attempting to save themselves and their homes.

Taking us through one of his chase experiences, Josh elaborates, “A chase happens in three parts. First being, ‘The Hunt’ where I feel like a wolf – totally alert, adrenaline pumping, hardly eating or sleeping, and focused on one single goal – penetrating the eye of the storm. Next is ‘The Impact’. Being in a severe hurricane is thrilling, but it’s not fun. It’s a strange, intense combination of feelings. It’s scary and surreal. There’s a strange beauty to it – a dark, terrible sort of beauty. The last part is ‘The Crash’. After a storm passes, I fall apart. All the adrenaline wears off, and for several days, I just eat and sleep. It’s like getting over an illness.”

Having intercepted over 52 tropical cyclones including Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines (2013) and Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas (2019), Josh says his passion has taken him around the world. But what keeps him going? “Sometimes, when I leave for a chase, I’m not in the mood. I almost feel a sense of dread, as I head to the airport. It’s like I can’t help it. I need to experience these storms to feel complete. It’s an addiction,” he signs off.

(Hurricane Man airs at 10:00 pm on Sony BBC Earth.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hurricane Man BBC Earth
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp