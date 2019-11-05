Home Entertainment English

Is Keanu Reeves dating Alexandra Grant?

The rumoured couple were all smiles while holding hands as they made their way down the carpet.

Published: 05th November 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant made their way down the red carpet holding hands. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Internet can rest now as Keanu Reeves has found love in business partner Alexandra Grant.

The 55-year-old actor recently stepped out with Grant for Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (LACMA) Art + Film Gala. The rumoured couple were all smiles while holding hands as they made their way down the carpet. They happily posed for the shutterbugs.

For the occasion, Reeves opted for an all-black suit, while Grant, 46, looked resplendent in a navy blue gown with a plunging neckline.

Reeves and Grant have known each other for quite some time. In 2011, the two collaborated for Reeves' book "Ode to Happiness", that the actor had penned while the illustration was done by Grant.

Five years later, they again worked together on Keanu's follow-up book "Shadows" and later launched the publishing house X Artists' Books.

Reeves has mostly been coy about his private life and has never addressed or talked about his relationships in the press.

The actor had emerged as Internet's favourite boyfriend early in 2019 with his Stephen Colbert's appearance where his profound response on death left the TV host and the social media stumped.

Colbert had asked, "What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?" To which the actor had replied, "I know that the ones who love us will miss us.

" Reeves has stayed as a pop culture darling and something that he successfully parodied in Ali Wong's "Always Be My Maybe".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keanu Reeves Alexandra Grant
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp