Martin Scorsese once seriously thought of directing 'Joker'

The 76-year-old director said he was unsure whether he could take the next step where the character transforms into a "comic book character".

Published: 05th November 2019

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese was once actively considering to direct Warner Bros blockbuster "Joker" but he admits that he couldn't take the final leap.

It was reported in 2017 that Scorsese was set to produce the film, which was described as a character study of The Joker, the most notorious villain in DC Comics and archenemy of superhero Batman.

At one point, it was rumoured that the filmmaker might direct the project as well but it did not turned out to be true.

Todd Philips directed the movie, which featured Joaquin Phoenix in the title role. In an interview with BBC, Scorsese said he though about the film for four years but ultimately decided to pass it on.

"I know the film very well. I know (director Todd Phillips) very well. My producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff produced it. I thought about it a lot over the last four years and decided I did not have the time for it. Todd told me, 'Marty, this is yours,' and (I said), 'I don't know if I want to.  ' For personal reasons, I didn't want to get involved, but I know the script very well. It has a real energy and Joaquin. You have remarkable work," Scorsese said.

The 76-year-old director said he was unsure whether he could take the next step where the character transforms into a "comic book character".

"For me, ultimately, I don't know if I make the next step into this character developing into a comic book character. You follow? He develops into an abstraction. It doesn't mean it's bad art, it's just not for me."

The filmmaker, who is currently making waves for his criticism of Marvel movies, reiterated that superhero films are altogether a different art form.

"The superhero films, as I've said, are another art form. They are not easy to make. There's a lot of very talented people doing good work and a lot of young people really, really enjoy them," he added.

Scorsese is currently promoting his latest directorial "The Irishman", which features Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in the lead.

The film will debut on Netflix on November 27.

