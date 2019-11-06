Home Entertainment English

The Academy disqualifies 'Lionheart', Nigeria’s first-ever Oscar submission

Lionheart, Nigeria’s first-ever submission in the Best International Film category of the Academy Awards, has ended in controversy.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

LionheartA still from Nigerian film 'Lionheart'.

A still from Nigerian film 'Lionheart'.

By Express News Service

Lionheart, Nigeria’s first-ever submission in the Best International Film category of the Academy Awards, has ended in controversy as the film was rejected on the grounds of being “largely in English.

”Directed by Genevieve Nnaji, who also stars in the film, Lionheart is partially in the Igbo language of Nigeria, but failed to pass the Academy criteria, which states that a submission must feature a predominantly non-English track. 

American filmmaker Ava Duvernay called out the Academy for this decision, and in a tweet, said, “You disqualified Nigeria’s first-ever submission for Best International Feature because it’s in English. But English is the official language of Nigeria. Are you barring this country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language?”

Thanking Ava for her support, Nnaji said, “This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country; thereby making us ‘One Nigeria’.” She added, “It’s no different to how French connects communities in former French colonies.

We did not choose who colonised us. This film, as many like it, is proudly Nigerian.”  However, many netizens argued that the Academy was well within its rights to disqualify the film as the rules were pretty straight forward. Whether this open up a debate about the structure of the Awards itself, remains to be seen. Incidentally, the Best International Film category was till last year called the Best Foreign Language film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lionheart Lionheart Oscar disqualification
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp