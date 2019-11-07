Ben Affleck to star in Robert Rodriguez action thriller 'Hypnotic'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ben Affleck is all set to star Robert Rodriguez's action thriller "Hypnotic".

The actor will play the role of a detective who gets tangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of impossible high-end heists, as per Variety.

The publication quoted sources to say that the producers and the director are trying to shift the production dates to accommodate Affleck's busy schedule.

They plan to begin filming the movie in April.

Affleck will soon get busy with "Deep Water", a thriller co-starring Ana de Armas, which he will follow up with Ridley Scott's period drama "The Last Duel", which begins production at the beginning of 2020.

"The Last Duel" also features Affleck's friend Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

The Oscar-winning actor-director recently finished Netflix movie "The Last Thing He Wanted" Anne Hathaway.

He also features in the basketball drama "The Way Back".

Solstice Studios and Studio 8 will produce the movie, with Solstice spearheading US distribution and international sales, while Studio 8 retains the option to co-finance.