Home Entertainment English

Emma Watson talks about struggles with fame as child artist

The 29-year-old star was just 9 when she was picked from her school to play Hermione, said Watson during a recent interview with British Vogue, revealing how she 'struggled' being a child star.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

English actress Emma Watson.

English actress Emma Watson. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: For Emma Watson, life took a 360-degree turn when she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise.

The 29-year-old star was just 9 when she was picked from her school to play Hermione, said Watson during a recent interview with British Vogue, revealing how she "struggled" being a child star.

"I've sat in therapy and felt really guilty about it," told the actor, reported Fox News. "I'm like, 'Why me? Somebody else would have enjoyed and wanted this aspect of it more than I did.'"

"And I've struggled with ... I've wrestled a lot with the guilt around that. I'm like, 'I should be enjoying this a lot more, I should be more excited and I'm actually really struggling,'" she added.

"It's so bizarre and otherworldly what happened to me."

She acknowledged and described the importance of her "roots", which she believes kept her grounded.

"Part of what's helped me find peace is there were moments when it got so big where I almost had vertigo and felt it got so big that I felt l disconnected, and part of the peace within myself is remembering my identity," she said.

"I am someone's daughter. I am my mother's daughter, I am my father's daughter, I am a sister. I belong to a family. I come from a place, I have roots. There's a whole big existence and identity that I have that's really important and weighted and solid, that has nothing to do with any of that," she continued.

The actor also opened up about the anxiety issues she suffers for going out in public saying that at times she uses disguises to blend in with the crowd.

"Halloween is great for me," she joked. "I can be anybody."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emma watson Emma watson therapy
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp